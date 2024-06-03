Chitre wins rapid chess crown

Chitre earned maximum seven points to win the title. Sahejveer Singh Maras (6) and Suhan Deshpande Suhan (5.5) finished second and third respectivley. In all 48 players including 30 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,300 were distributed among top 10 players including best veteran of the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

Final ranking: Arush Chitre ( 7), Sahejveer Singh Maras ( 6), Suhan Deshpande Suhan (5.5), Paliwal Kushagra ( 5.5),

5 Kunal Wahane (5), Palash Nagdevte (5), Shaunak Badole (5), Aditya Junghare (4.5). 9 Swaraj Mishra (4.5). 10 Vishwaditya Awasthi (4.5).