Choukse adds another feather to his cap

International marathon runner of the city Atul Kumar Choukse has added another feather to his cap by completing 4040 km journey on foot with a message ‘Run Along For Ganga’

Earlier he did the country proud by running 257 kilometres in the Sahara Desert in the World’s Toughest Ultra Marathon. In 2021 he also crossed 1551 kms Thar Desert on foot.

The founder of Nagpur Runners Academy Choukse, ran/walked 4,040 kms on foot pulling his luggage trolley of over 180 kgs with a message. He completed his mission in four months and 10 days. Choukse had started his journey on November 6 from Gomukh Gangotri Glaciers and completed his walk at Gangasagar in Bay of Bengal on March 15.

During his journey, Chouks ehad to sleep in pitch-dark jungles, walked through various naxalites areas, braved chilling weather in Uttarakhand and fought several difficulties to reach his destination safely.His main behind this journey was t spread the message of Save River Preserve Life, Run For Ganga, pulled his trolley which had a tent, medical kit, solar panel, laptop, GPS device, sleeping bag, survival kit.

Choukse moved through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand before completing his mission at Gangasagar in West Bengal.

About his adventure Choukse I had to face many difficulties during the mission. I moved through the glaciers and snow-clad Gangotri valley, Gartang valley, Uttarkashi Dam, thick forest. I am happy that I managed to complete the mission without any major accident,” said Choukse,

Choukse also organised ‘choupals’ in villages and discussed various issues on how to keep rivers in India clean. The international marathon runner celebrated his Diwali in the Himalayas and Holi at Gangasagar in Bay of Bengal. “My mission was to complete the 3,000 kms but due to bad roads, jungles and glaciers, I had to change my route which was extended to over 4,000 kms. But I am happy with my achievement. I managed to spread the message of Save Ganga and Make India Depression Free,” said Choukse who also completed the Kutch of Gujarat run (161 kms) and also NagpurChhindwara run (110 kms) apart from Nagpur-Kondhali run (104 kms).