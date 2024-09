City fencers bring laurels

In the Under-12 category, Ayana Shrivastava (Epee silver medal), ⁠Divyanshi Dharpure (sabre bronze medal ) and ⁠Vihaana Surkar (foil bronze medal) were the medal winner.s

The Under-12 team comprising Isha Khadatkar, ⁠Dnyanada Selokar, ⁠Vihaana Surkar and ⁠Vedika Ingole bagged bronze in foil event.

Similarly Under -12 foil team settled for bronze medal. The team was represented by Mohammad Anas, Goral Kshirsagar and Chetan Shahu.

All individual medalists have been selected for National championship to be held in Cuttack Odisa from June 14 to 17.