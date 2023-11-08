City girl bags gold at National Wushu Meet

Nagpur girl Ishika Anturkar, who was representing Maharashtra in the under 48 kg girls category, won hearts with her powerful play after she defeated Punjab in the final match bout and won gold medal for Maharashtra.

After a long wait of around 12 years, Maharashtra team was able to win gold medal in this weight category.

Anturkar has represented Nagpur district in State Championships in the sub-junior and junior category. Anturkar has participated in the National championship earlier also, but this was her first national medal.

The city girl was accorded grand welcome at the Nagpur Railway Station on Monday. Nagpur District Wushu Association Secretary Deepak Bisen on behalf of all the members congratulated her on her success at the Nationals.