City players excel in SQAY Martial Arts

Sanchit Agarwal won two gold medals in the competition whereas Anand Amlani clinched one gold and bronze medal. Other medal winners include Anubhuti Jain (one gold), Leela Puniyani (one gold and one silver), Vanshika Parekh (one gold and one silver), in Under-11 and 14 age groups of the event.

Other medal winners include Preet Sarang Rokde (one gold one silver), Gianna Vakharia and Ghanshyam Gupta (bronze), Daksh Agarwal and Dhairya Jain (one silver and one bronze ). All of them were honored by giving medals by the President of SQAY Maharashtra Association Mazhar Khan Mehboob Ansari and Pritam Pinjarkar. These players got the guidance of coach Manish Suryavanshi. The players have given the credit of their success to their parents along with coach Manish Suryavanshi