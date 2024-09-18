City shuttler Aditya wins bronze

He lost in the semi finals against Tanmay Verma of Uttarakhand in three tough games 25-23, 18-21, 14-21. Aditya is right now ranked India no.2 in BAI U-13 boys singles ranking.

He is training under Amit Raut and Mohan Wahare and also at DSO’s Khelo India Centre under the guidance of coach Ajay Dayal at Divisional Sports Complex Mankapur.