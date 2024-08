City shuttlers enter semis

Nishika Gokhe, and Ridheema Sarpate stormed into Under-17 girls singles semis.

In the quarters, Gokhe defeated Anushka Epte 21-18, 21-18 whereas Ridheema pipped Shalmali Sutar 21-15, 21-17.

Nishika also entered into Under-17 mixed doubles semis. Pairing with Pranay Gadekwarshe overcame Swaraj Bhamre-Shravani Patil 21-11, 21-13. In another quarter, Rutva Sajwan-Shourya Madavi duo pipped Yash Dhembare-Manasvi Chauhan 21-14, 11-21, 16-21 to enter the semis. However in another quarterfinal, Sparsh Kawale-Ridheema Sarepate lost to Avadhut Kadam-Yutika Chavan 16-21, 17-21.

In Under-15 boys doubles, Sairaj Nayse and his partner Satya Chauhan defeated Kapil Jagdale-Raghavendra YAdav 25-23, 21-16.

Results

U-17 boys doubles QF: Rutva Sajwan-Avadhut Kadam bt Kanav Shetty-Tanay Joshi 21-15, 21-4.

U-17 boys singles QF: Sparsh Kawale lost to Aryan Birajdar 21-14, 17-21, 11-21.

U-15 girls (QF): : Fizza Akbani lost to Yashwi Patel 13-21, 17-21