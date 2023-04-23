City swimmers participate in sea expedition

75 swimmers from the country were registered for this event. Swimmers from 6 years to 67 years participated in this campaign. For the sea expedition, the swimmers Shravani Garje, Gaurav Dhawale, Manoj Dhole, Dilip Bhoyer of Nagpur were selected. Through the expedition, all these swimmers got the opportunity to dare to swim in the sea for the first time. Nagpur's Dr. Rajendra Jaiswal, Amol Raipurkar, Shruti Gandhi Rathi, Tripti Jodh, Naina Doorne, Aryan Ashish Adhav were the ambassadors of this Mahaswim-2023.

The expedition was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Krishna Prakash, vice chairman of Mumbai Port Trust Adesh Titarmare by showing the green flag.

Jai kowli of Maharashtra State Olympic Association, Subhash Dalvi, Coordinator of Maharashtra Cleanliness Mission were also present. In the concluding ceremony, all the participants were given certificates by the hands of chairman, Mumbai Port Trust . Rajiv Jalota,.

International Para Sea Swimmer Mr. Rajaram Ghag, District Sports Officer of Mumbai City Mr. Abhay Chavan were mainly present on this occasion. The chief coordinator of this expedition was Dr. Jaiprakash Duble. Later, in October 2023, the expeditions between Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves and Juhu Chowpatty to Elephanta Caves (50km) will be held for swimmers from Nagpur and this would be the country's largest sea expedition, said Dr. Jaiprakash Duble.

The expedition was managed by Anil More, Sushil Duragkar, Water World's Vijay Shah, Hari Sonkamble, Subodh Sule, Neeta Borse, Drivesh Thakkar, Aishwarya Duble and Prajakta Duble. All these swimmers of Nagpur are practicing regularly in the swimming pool of Nagpur Sudhar Pranyas, railway swimming pool at Motibag and Ambazari lake. and are members of Hanuman Sports Academy.

