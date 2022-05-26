City to host four rating chess tournaments

Nagpur, G H Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation yet again won the bid for four International rating chess tournaments in Nagpur. The foundation has been organising major International Level chess tournaments since last many years.

The tournaments have been recognised by various global, national, state and district level bocies like World Chess Federation – Federation International Des Echecs (FIDE), Sports Authority of India , All India Chess Federation (AICF), Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) and Chess Association Nagpur (CAN).

15th GH Raisoni Memorial International Chess tournament will be conducted in all three formats of chess (Standard, Rapid and Blitz). Three chess tournaments out of four will be the part of widely celebrated G H Raisoni Memorial Nagpur Chess festival and this will provide a huge opportunity for players across India to get International rating.

Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation, spear-headed by Nagpur based social worker and former International chess player Bhushan Shriwas, is working hard for the success of all four mega events. A dedicated team led by S S Soman, Bhushan Shriwas and Mrunal Naik have decided to make Nagpur the Chess capital of India . MCA vice-president Girish Vyas, CAN president Nishant Gandhi and director of GHRIET Dr. Vivek Kapur have extended full support for this mega event.

Nagpur has had quite many talented National and International chess players Like International Master Anup Deshmukh a two time Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee , World's 9th Youngest Grand master Raunak Sadhwani, World Under-12 Champion and Women's Grand Master Divya Deshmukh , National Sub junior Champion and Grand Master Sankalp Gupta and National Junior Champion Srishti Pandey. " We want to develop more such players by encouraging and rewarding their talent ,Our Foundation has also Bid for State and National level tournaments and we are positive for the same ," said Bhushan Shriwas.