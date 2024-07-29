City veteran shuttlers shine in Sri Lanka

Piyush Makhe and Manisha Bhawatkar claimed above 40 years mixed doubles crown defeating Satinder Malik & Himani Punia Sharma 16-21, 23-21, 21-17. In the above 40 years women singles semis, Manjiri Dhoke went down fighting to Arpana Chauhan 17-21, 18-21 and secured bronze medal. In the doubles, Manisha Bhawatkar and Manjiri Dhoke pair lost to Roopa Niddodi Kamath & Shantala Yogi Kampapurmath 20-22, 10-21 and finished runners-up.