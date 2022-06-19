City's Bhati in Indian team for World Racketlon Championship

Racketlon is a combination of the individual sports disciplines of table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis. One has to score 21 points in each discipline and the overall score decides the winner.

Monesh Mashruwala of Ahmedabad will lead the team which also includes Ashutosh Padnekar, Varinder Singh, Gourav Rakshit, Sanjeev Kumar and Manish Bhati. The ladies team includes Naheed Divecha and Moon Moon Mukherjee.

Speaking with Lokmat Times Bhati who basically is an athlete said, “ I started to play this game just one year bcack and this is my first international tournament. Along with singles, I will also play do7bles with Gaurav Rakshit. Basically, I am a university table tennis player and also participated in various district badminton championship. As far as physical training is concerned international ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth is my coach”, he said.