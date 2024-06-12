City's Gawai sole leader

The event is organised by G.H. Raisoni Sport and Cultural Foundation & Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation recognized by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE.

Two players Kolla Bhawan of Andhra Pradesh and Vaibhav Borse of Maharashtra followed the leader with 6.5 points each.

Siddhant had spectacular back-to-back wins against top seed IM Anwesh Upadhayay and second seed FM Sauravh Kherdekar in 6th and 7th round respectively.

In the seventh round, second Seed FM Sauravh Kherdekar employed Sicilian Defence against the King Pawn opening of Siddhant. Siddhant castled his King on Queenside and was having an edge. Sauravh tried to attack against the white king but Siddhant refuted well to score a win in just 25 moves. Earlier in the sixth round Siddhant had defeated top Seed IM Anwesh Upadhyaya on top board. In an irregular opening Siddhant did not allow Anwesh to take advantage and won the game in 59 moves. In the seventh round 4th Seed Kolla Bhavan scored over Sharma Sai of Nagpur whereas Vaibhav Borse toppled 5th seed Sanjeev Mishra of Maharashtra.

IA Ajinkya Pingle is the chief arbiter of the event being assisted by FA Sonal Tambi, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Bharti Dhote, SNA Sham Agrawal, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar.

Results (round 7)

Siddhant Gawai (7) bt FM Sauravh (6), Sai Sharma (5.5) lost to Kolla Bhaavan (6.5),

Sanjeev Mishra (5) lost to Borse Vaibhav (6.5), Ayaan Phutane (5) lost to IM Anwesh, Upadhyaya (6), Shraddha Bajaj (6) bt Archisman Patra (5), Shirbhate Suryansh (5) lost to Badole Shaunak (6), Vedika Pal (6) bt Gaigore Sanskar (5)

