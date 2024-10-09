City's Meshram, Kshitija, Ojas, Mayank-Sanvi enter finals

In the Under-19 boys semis, Meshram defeated Sayujya Rajput 21-9, 21-7. He will take on top seed Raghav Niwarti in the final.

In the girls final, city's Kshitija Yaul quelled the challenge of Risha Kadian 22-20, 21-17 . In the final, she will take on top seed Krishna Goyal.

In the Under-11 boys singles cateogory, Ojas Landge got the better of Rudra Manohar 21-14, 21-18. In the second semifinal, Ronit Jadhav beat Nagpur's Shreeansh Naidu 21-16, 21-11.

In the Under-13 mixed doubles semis, Mayank Rajput and Sanvi Ghate defeated Vihaan Kolhade and Aaradhya Dhere 21-15, 21-13 to enter the final.

