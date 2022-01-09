City's Ritika to miss mixed doubles event as partner tests Covid positive

Nagpur, Jan 9

City's doubles specialist Ritika Thaker will miss mixed doubles event as her partner Navneeth Bokka has tested Covid positive ahead of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton Tournament that returns after two-years hiatus.

Ritika who had played lot of doubles events right from the junior-level along with her Mumbai partner Simran Singhi has started to play mixed doubles event this year. She and Bokka had represented India at Bangladesh and Bahrain. They were qualified for quarterfinals in Bangladesh and reached the second round in Bahrain. However as Bokka tested Covid positive, they will miss the mixed doubles event in the India Open beginning at the national capital on Tuesday. Talking to Lokmat Times Ritika said, “ I will miss the mixed doubles event this time as my partner has tested Covid positive. However, I will participate in the women doubles with my partner Simran Singhi.”

Asked about the preparation for the said tournament Ritika said, “ I don't have much expectations as I suffered knee injury during the tournament at Chennai few days back. That was the reason why I missed the All-India Senior Ranking Tournament at Hyderabad. Due to injury, I missed the practice. Let's see what happens”. The tournament will start with main draw from January 11 and no spectators will be allowed at the venue, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will kickstart the 2022 international season. The 10th edition of the tournament, which is being held after a gap of two years following the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, will see participants from 19 countries across five categories.

Malvika Bansod and Mugdha participating in women singles

Another city shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Mugdha Agrey are participating in the women singles event. In the first round while Malvika will play with Samiya Imad Farooqui , Mugdha will take on Anupama Upadhyay.

Few days back Malvika Bansod had defeated the former South Asian Games medalist Aakarshi Kashyap in the final to clinch her third women’s singles title at all India senior ranking tournament in Hyderabad.

Talking to Lokmat Times Mugdha said, “ The draw is good. At this stage all the matches will be tough. Still I am aiming to play at least in the quarterfinals”.