CM to flag fof Nagpur Marathon on Jan 5

The event will be held in various categories including 3KM, 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42km. It will be a two day event with Marathon Expo on January 4 and race on January 5.

Participants in 10-21-42kms race categories will be timed electronically by a RFID timing chip. The participants will know their race result through an SMS which they will receive on their mobile phones after the race is over.

Trophies and other attractive prizes are in store for the winners in various categories. All the participants will be given a Marathon T-shirt, participation certificate, a finishers m,edal and refreshments after the race.

Mitesh Rambhia, Race Director and Mayank Sharma informed that online registrations for all the race categories can be done on: https://www.townscript.com/e/nagpur-marathon-022224.

Physical registration can be done at the “NAKSHATRA”, 377, Gandhi Nagar, North Ambazari Road, Nagpur.