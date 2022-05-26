Coal availability averted the crisis of Mahanirmiti, one week stock balance in Chandrapur power station

Demand for electricity has come down a bit as the intensity of summer has started declining. As a result, the crisis over coal-fired power generation has been averted to some extent. One lakh 40 thousand metric tons of coal is available daily to seven power stations in the state. The Chandrapur meteorological station also has enough coal to last for six days.

Mahanirmithi has seven thermal power plants in the state. This center can generate 15 lakh 9540 MW of electricity per day. However, the onset of the coal shortage in the country in March 2022 has adversely affected the production of Mahanirmithi. While the daily requirement of coal was one and a half lakh metric tonnes, the coal companies were getting only 80-85 metric tonnes of coal. As a result, stocks of coal at power stations fell to a day.

Power station wise coal available

Power generation is underway in the state from four power stations namely Koradi, Nashik, Bhusawal, Parli, Paras, Chandrapur, and Khaparkheda. Of these, six days of coal is available at Chandrapur and Koradi centers. The Parli and Bhusawal centers have a maximum of 10 to 11 days of coal. Nashik will have two days, while Khaparkheda power station will have enough coal for five days.