COMP-EX’ 2025 begins today

District collector Dr. Vipin Itankar will inaugurate the expo. COMP-EX’ 2025 brings together cutting-edge technologies and exciting opportunities for all attendees. From interactive product demos and tech showcases to thrilling gaming contests and insightful seminars, this event offers something for everyone. Visitors can experience the latest advancements in Computers, Printers, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, CCTV, Graphic Solutions, and much more.

Seminars and Expert Insights. This year, Ramdeobaba University (RBU) joins COMP-EX’ 2025 as the official Knowledge Partner. Students from RBU’s Engineering Department will play an active role in managing the AI Tech Zone and overseeing the Gaming Zone. The Management Department will lead social media promotions, operational systems, and event coordination. Additionally, seminars led by renowned tech professionals will delve into employability and career opportunities for IT students, making this event a valuable experience for aspiring tech professionals.