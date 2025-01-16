COMP EX-2025 gets underway

Day 1 saw a vibrant start with the grand inauguration ceremony and it was presided over by the district collector r. Vipin Itankar He emphasized the significance of technology expos in fostering regional progress and empowering local innovators. Several visitors thronged the venue on Day 1 to explore innovations in computing, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and more. Exhibitors showcased their cutting-edge technologies with live demonstrations, captivating the audience and sparking conversations about the future of tech.

The second day of COMP-EX’ 2025 is set to be even more exciting as the chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, is scheduled to visit the event. His presence highlights the importance of COMP-EX’ as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and learning.