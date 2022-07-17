Complete registration before July 23, MBA to dist units

Nagpur, July 17

The Maha Basketball Association (MBA) has asked all the district-level basketball associations in the state to complete the registration process on or before July 23.

Basketball Federation of India has given affiliation to Maha Basketball Association headed by Dr Dhananjay Welukar as president, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Shatrughna Gokhale assSecretary and Jayant Deshmukh as Treasurer.A letter in this regard is has already received from the Basketball Federation of India.

Secretary Shatrughna Gokhale has asked such district units who are still not get affiliated with Maha Basketball Association to send their request with required documents to email id basketballmaharashtra@gmail.com on or before July 23, 2022 for further process along with necessary details like name and address, mobile no. and email of president, secretary and members of the association on letter head with registration number. Only applications received till July 23 will be considered for the affiliation. Since the inter-district basketball championships are required to be conducted shortly, all interested district units have been asked to respond in time to plan further programs properly. District level organisations can contact secretary Shatrughna Gokhale or treasurer Jayant Deshmukh for further details.