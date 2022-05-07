Confusion over students regarding exams, as it is delaying in RTMNU

Nagpur: Confusion over Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University's summer exams still lingers. Against this backdrop, the anxiety of final year and year students has increased. Results will also be delayed as the exams are delayed. If the government will delay it again the job opportunities of students will be in danger.

Nagpur University is still stuck on the question of the 'online' or 'offline' exams. The decision to go online was taken as preparations for the offline exams were underway. There was also agitation for 'online' exams, but all the vice-chancellors in the state took the role of 'offline' exams. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary has not taken any concrete decision in this regard. The blow is falling on the students.

Many students are aspiring for higher education in many reputed institutes in the country and abroad. But if the exams are delayed, the results will also be late. Therefore, there is a chance of losing job opportunities. Although all university exams in Maharashtra are likely to be delayed, it will not have much impact on higher education in the state, but the question of what to do with the schedule of outside universities is bothering students.