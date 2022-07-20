Controversy erupts over appointment of Congress regional representatives

Nagpur: Controversy has erupted over the list of regional representatives of the City Congress. Former minister Satish Chaturvedi and Nitin Raut's supporters have not got a place in this list.

The list of 18 regional representatives from 18 blocks of Nagpur city has been sent. In this list, A.Bha. Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary Avinash Pandey, former Union Minister of State Vilas Muttemwar, and former Minister Anees Ahmed are named. However, not former Guardian Minister Satish Chaturvedi. However, the name of former corporate Purushottam Hazare, who is a staunch supporter of Chaturvedi and contested the assembly election from East Nagpur, is mentioned. Former guardian minister Nitin Raut's name is on the list. However, the names of his supporters are not. Because of this Raut Chaturvedi supporters are hurt. According to the information received, the former opposition leaders of the Municipal Corporation, Tanaji Oneve, Sanjay Dubey, R. M. Khan Naidu, Hyder Ali Dosani, Seva Dal's Krishna Kumar Pandey, former A. S. Q. Jama, Kamlesh Samarth, Jia Patel, etc. have planned for Delhi. The election officer of the party, Madhusudan Mistry, will be contacted to complain that the regional representatives have been appointed without any election and demand that the relevant list should not be approved.

Former A. Ashish Deshmukh had contested the Legislative Assembly election from South-West Nagpur. Except for Deshmukh, the names of all the candidates for the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur city have been sent as regional representatives. Congress had nominated Imran Pratapgarhi from Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha elections. At that time former A. Ashish Deshmukh had opposed the candidature of Pratapagai and demanded to change the candidate. After this, regional president Nana Patole accepted the responsibility for the split in the Legislative Council elections and demanded his resignation. It is reliable information that Deshmukh's address was hacked due to this turn of events.

