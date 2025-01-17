Countdown begins for 'Maha Marathon'

The last date for registration is January 26, 2025. Therefore, those who have not registered yet should enroll themselves soon.

Lokmat Mahamarathon has features like attractive prizes, use of latest technology, excellent planning and this competition has created its own identity among the city dwellers.

The marathon will start at 5 am on February 2 in Kasturchand Park, which includes a 3 km 'family run', a 5 km 'fun run', a 10 km 'power run' and a 21 km half marathon. Apart from this, Sakhis are also participating in the 'Pink Run' organised during the mega marathon on the silver jubilee year of Sakhi Manch, for which the entry fee is only Rs 350. The organisers have appealed to the Sakhis to participate in the 'Pink Run' in large numbers.

A group of 20 people can book for the Lokmat group's Maha Marathon being organised at Kasturchand Park on February 2. Interested participants may contact 9922200063 and 9922968526 for group booking.

