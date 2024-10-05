Course for cricket coach by VCA Academy

This course is for Nagpur-based candidates only. The last date of submission of forms is October 26 till 5:00 pm.

Lnowledge of cricket & English is essential for the candidates. For coaches, preference will be given to cricket players who have played for VCA in BCCI tournaments. Women applicants will be given priority.

The candidates will have to appear for an aptitude test in which their cricketing knowledge will be assessed.

Working knowledge of English is a must. Age of the candidate should be around 30 years.