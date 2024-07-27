CPS (A) students shine in chess tourney

The boys high school category saw fierce competition with over 40 teams participating.CPS team consisting of Raj Kapse, Sanskar Gaigore, Yuval Mohurle, and Sai Tarekar, emerged victorious. In the high school boys category, Sanskar Gaigore won the second board prize, and Yuval Mohurle secured the fifth board prize.

In the high school Girls' category, Sparkle Zunzunwala won the first board prize, and Divyanshi Chandankhede secured the third board prize. In the junior college boys category, Sthaanu Pal won the third board prize.

The exceptional performances of our students were guided by the expertise of their coach, Mr. Mehboob Ansari.

Principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde and the staff congratulated the eams on their remarkable success.