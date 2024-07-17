CPS (AB) swimmers dominate

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of our students, who delivered commendable performances across various categories.

Batul Husain showcased determination and skill, securing the 4th place in the 100m freestyle with a time of 01:48:01, 5th place in the 50m Free Style with a time of 00:46, and 6th place in the 50m Back Stroke with a time of 01:04:36.

Parv Agrawal excelled with a stellar performance, winning a gold medal in the 100m freestyle event within a span of 01:29:11; and a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 00:54. He also secured the 5th place in the 50m backstroke with a time of 00:53.

Saesha Agrawal displayed great effort, achieving the 4th place in the butterfly stroke with a time of 00:53, 6th place in the 50m backstroke with a time of 00:49, and competed in the 50m Free Style with a time of 00:42.

Arhaan Khan earned a bronze medal by finishing 3rd in the 50m butterflys troke with a time of 00:44:62. He also stood 4th in both the 50m backstroke with a time of 00:44:11 and the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 03:26:49.

Shrish Deb demonstrated exceptional prowess, winning silver medals in both the 50m freestyle with a time of 00:33:15 and the 50m backstroke with a time of 00:43:80.

The winners were congratulated by the principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, mentor Chetan Samrit and the staff.