CPS (AB) U-17 swimmers bring laurels
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2024 06:10 PM2024-09-20T18:10:02+5:302024-09-20T18:10:02+5:30
In the individual event, Jay Mathankar clinched victory in the 50m butterfly event completing the race in an impressive time of 00:55 seconds.
The school's relay teams also delivered remarkable results. In the 4x100m freestyle relay, the boys' team secured the third place with a timing of 07:03:16 seconds.
In the 4x100m medley relay, the team emerged as champions, clocking in at 08:58:16 seconds. The victorious team comprised Shivansh Sharma, Shayan Jain, Jay Mathankar, and Abhimanyu Samrit.
Their outstanding performances have earned them a place in the Divisional Level Tournament, which is scheduled to take place on September 25 at Wardha .
Principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, mentors Chetan Samrit, Madhuri Bhagat, Pritam Pinjarkar, and the staff congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements, and wished them success in the upcoming divisional level competition.