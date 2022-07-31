CPS Dabha, BVM Civil Lines boys triumph

Nagpur, July 29

CPS Dabha boys in high school category and BVM Civil Lines in the primary section emerged champions in Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Team Chess Championship on Friday.

In the high school section, CPS Dabha team comprising Arush Chitre (6), Himanshu Jethwani (5), Soham Chhabda (5) and Aaran Bharatia (6.5) scored highest 22.5 points to win the title. Seventh Days High School team comprising Savinay Meshram (3), Bhavesh Kumbhare (4), Ayush Ramteke (6.5) and Aditya Meshram (7) finished second with 20.5 points. Narayana Vidalayam achieved third place with 19.5 poins.

In the primary boys category, BVM Civil Lines triumphed with 22 points. The team was reprresented by Arav Dhoot (5), Siddharth Bang (6), Harsh Lahoti (5) and Chirag Lahoti (6).

BVM Trimurti Nagar achieved second place with 17 points. The team was represented by Swapnil Meshram (3), Atharva Deshpande (4), Akshal Kamdar (6) and Kush Nabira (4).

Centre Point School, Dabha achieved third place with 16.5 points.

Director of Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy Dr. Amit Samarth was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. President of Somalwar Academy Adv Madhukar Somalwar, vice president RP Somalwar, secretary Prakash Somalwar and CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas also shared dais. Shashikant Chande introduced the chief guest, Dr. Samarth in his address appreciated the venture run by the Somalwar Academy. He congratulated all the winners and encouraged the other participants to work hard for better performance in future events. He also mentioned that both academics and sports can be balanced and a student can excel in both. Ashish Bhide welcomed the guests. Virendra Jodh, Uday Deo, Narendra Jagtap, Mangesh Bhedi, Mishra, Amit Deshpande and Alkesh Yelne worked hard to make the event a grand success.