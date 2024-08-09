CPS girls starts with a bang

In the Under-19 girls category of the competition being played at the football ground of the Departmental Sports Complex, Mankapur, CPS Katol defeated Bharti Krishna Vidya Vihar 3-0 in a match that went to a tiebreaker. Khushi Gopalani, Zara Rayeen and Jiya Dara scored goals for the winning teams.

CPS Wardhman Nagar defeated BVM Civil Lines by a close margin of 3-2 in a match that went till the tie-break. Shreesh Singh gave BVM the lead by scoring a goal in the fourth minute but in the 21st minute Mannat Jain scored an equaliser for CPS . A tie-breaker was enforced as both the teams failed to break the deadlock. Vaibhavi Sugandh, Mannat and Sumiran Agarwal of CPS were successful in scoring goals while only Anvesha Savashree and Asmi Deshmukh could score for BVM. In another match, Bhavans Srikrishna Nagar defeated Dinanath Junior College 3-1 and St. Ursula defeated VMV College 1-0.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by tehsil Sports Officer Rajendra Sapate. Sports Officer Anil Borwar, Arthur Caleb and others were present on this occasion. In al 18 teams in the Under-19 boys category and 9 teams in the girls category are participating in the tournament. Whereas, 58 teams in the Under-17 boys category and 10 teams in the girls category will compete, while 56 teams in the Under-14 boys category and 10 teams in the girls category will compete.

Other Results (U-19 Boys)

Bhavans Srikrishnanagar bt CP & Berar: 5-0; MKH Sancheti walkover against -Prerna Convent ,

Deenanath Junior College bt KC Bajaj Junior College 2-0, CPS Wardhman Nagar bt VMV College 2-1, CPS Dabha walk over against Shri Convent , Bhavans Civil Lines walkover against PWS College, CPS Katol bt MAK Azad NMC Urdu: 2-0, Hislop College bt Sandipani (State Board): 2-1