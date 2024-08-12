CPS (KR) girls win football crown

In the 23rd minute, Zaara Rayeen opened the account for CPS. Four minutes later Kiya Panchmatia increased the lead 2-0 and ensured the victory. Sancheti,

In the hardline final, BVM Shrikrishna Nagar defeated CPS Wardhmannagar 4-3 via tie-breaker. The score was il during the regulation time. Divesha Shrivastava, Divyanka Ninawe, Shagun Patel and Nandini Ghodesjwar perfectly converted the opportunities for BVM. For CPS Mannat Jain, Suhani Khurana and Kavisha Sanghvi scored the goals.

Dinanath, CPS Dabha boys in final

In the Under-19 boys category, Dinanath and CPS Dabha set up a title clash. Dinanath defeated MKHJ Sancheti 4-3 via penalty shootout. The score was nil during the regulation time. In the penalty shootout, Rockey Anthony, Devpratap Singh, Abhijeet Singh and Sai Sanil scored the goals for Dinanath. For MKH Sancheti, Abdul Aziz Khan, Om Hirulkar and Abhiskeh Deshpande capitalised on the opportunity. In the second semi-final, CPS Dabha overcame Hislop College 5-4 via tie-breaker.