CR athlete Akshana wins gold

Akshana's stellar performance in the 1500m event adds to her impressive track record. Previously, she has showcased her athletic prowess in various national championships: In31st National Junior Athletics Championship 2022, held at Guwahati she won silver medal in 800 m.

In the 20th National Federation Cup Junior (U20) Athletics Championship 2022, Gujarat she won gold medal in 1500m with a time of 4:23 seconds. In the 27th National Senior Federation Athletics Competition 2024, Bhubaneswar

she won gold medal in 1500m.