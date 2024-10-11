CR Nagpur div revolutionizes mineral transportation

Indian Railways, a cornerstone in the transportation of minerals, handles an impressive 10,000 tonnes of iron ore daily from Ballarshah goods shed. This iron ore, mined from Surjagarh by Lloyds Metals Pvt Ltd., is dispatched to steel plants nationwide, playing a critical role in the country's industrial supply chain.

Previously, the transportation process required manual verification involving approvals from the mining department, detailing customer information, quantity, route, mode, and destination. This procedure, although thorough, was labour-intensive, time-consuming, and susceptible to misuse.

Starting from 22.07.2024, the issuance of rake permits will transition to a digital platform, where permits will be generated through ILMS and directly linked to customer demands for railway rakes. This integration ensures meticulous verification of all details, effectively eliminating the potential for permit misuse.

This digital transformation is set to benefit both the central and state governments by curbing illegal mining activities and optimizing royalty collection. Indian Railways is committed to providing seamless services to its valued customers while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency.

The Central Railway, Nagpur extends gratitude to Director General of the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Maharashtra Dr. T R K Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division Manish Agarwal and the dedicated teams behind FOIS and ILMS for their instrumental roles in this endeavour.

