CREDAI Nagpur Metro holds health camp
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2023 08:20 PM 2023-05-06T20:20:02+5:30 2023-05-06T20:20:02+5:30
laborers under the guidance of CREDAI Maharashtra, CREDAI Nagpur Metro, Rotary Nagpur Green City Club and Lions Club ...
City Club and Lions Club Nagpur Sewa organized health checkup camp for the laborers. The camp was
organised at three different sites where more than 435 laborers were checked and given general
consultation. The health camp was conducted with the support of Platina Hospital, Promarc Hospital
and Krishan Hrudayalay.
CSR Committee Convener Chandrashekhar Khune and Ashok Chandak along with co conveners
Nilesh Khade and Akash Marawar have taken all the efforts to make it successful. President Gaurav
Agarwala was present at the time of health camp and appreciated the efforts taken by the team.
