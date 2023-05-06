CREDAI Nagpur Metro holds health camp

laborers under the guidance of CREDAI Maharashtra, CREDAI Nagpur Metro, Rotary Nagpur Green

City Club and Lions Club Nagpur Sewa organized health checkup camp for the laborers. The camp was

organised at three different sites where more than 435 laborers were checked and given general

consultation. The health camp was conducted with the support of Platina Hospital, Promarc Hospital

and Krishan Hrudayalay.

CSR Committee Convener Chandrashekhar Khune and Ashok Chandak along with co conveners

Nilesh Khade and Akash Marawar have taken all the efforts to make it successful. President Gaurav

Agarwala was present at the time of health camp and appreciated the efforts taken by the team.

