CREDAI property expo from Oct 7

Nagpur, Sept 8

Nagpur: In order to create a better environment in the real estate industry, CREDAI Nagpur Metro is organising the 12th edition of its much-awaited Property Expo from October 7 to 10 at Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines.

The title sponsor of the expo is HDFC Ltd and the co-sponsor is Kerovit Bathware from Kajaria. Giving this information, CREDAI Nagpur Metro president Vijay Dargan, secretary Gaurav Agarwala, expo coordinator Vishal Agarwal, co-convener Tarak Chawla told in the press conference that this expo will have 54 stalls in two domes and 22 pavilions. More than 60 builders will participate. The expo will include RERA registered and approved housing projects from Nagpur Municipal Corporation, NIT and NMRDA. There will also be builders of Mumbai, Pune whose projects are going on in Vidarbha including Nagpur. Builders will also give attractive festive offers at the expo. There will be seminars for the public awareness regarding the purchase of property among the customers. In this, experts from the real estate and banking sector will guide. From clear title affordable housing to premium housing projects will be presented in the expo . The booking process for the stalls for the expo has started. HDFC Ltd at the press conference. AGM of HDFC Ltd Sachin Palsokar, Former CREDAI Nagpur Metro chairman Santdas Chawla, Prashant Sarode, Vice President Chandrashekhar Khune, Hemal Nadiana, Vijay Singh Thakur, Co-Secretary Abhishek Jhaveri, Pratish Gujrathi, Vijay Joshi, Members Vinod Kubde, Ashok Chandak, Rahul Agarwal, Rahul Pise etc. were present.