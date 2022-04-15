Cross country by Binzani College tomorrow

Nagpur, April15

Smt Binzani Mahila Mahavidyalaya is organising AK Gandhi Memorial Inter-College Women's Cross Country Competition on Sunday.

The competition is of six kilometers and above 16 years girls can participate in it.

The competition will start at the entrance of the college at 6 am and will end at the same spot. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi will flag the race. International yoga practitioner Dhanashri Lekurwale, president of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah, secretary Harish Rathi, principal Deepashree Patil will be present on this occasion. The first ten runners-up will be awarded cash prizes totaling Rs 13,000. The competition has been recognised by Nagpur District Athletics Association with the special support of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal. Vice Principal Dr Suchita Marathe, Supervisor Aarti Barge, competition Coordinator Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, convenor Palash Joshi, Jitendra Ghordadekar are working hard for the success of competition.