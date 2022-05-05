Cycle polo camp gets underway

Nagpur, May 5

Nagpur District Amateur Cycle Polo Association has organised summer coaching camp at Darshan Colony, opposite KDK College.

The camp will be held daily from 6.30 to 8.30 am and 5 to 7 pm. The camp was inaugurated by Shiv Chhatrapati, Arjuna and Dronacharya award winner Vijay Munishwar on Saturday. Tanaji Wanve presided over the function. Munishwar guided the participants and asked them to eat healthy food. Dr Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks. President, Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur Dr Ram Thakur,, Gajanan Burde, Dinesh Darve, Sanjay Tijare, Milind Patle, Kamalkar Godbole, Uttam Itankar, Yogesh Bhagadkar, Amisha Chawre, Pralay Pillewar, Chandu Banwe, Dr Vinod Jaiswal, Dr NT Deshmukh, Milind Bhakre and others were present on the occasion.