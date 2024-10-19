Cycle polo players' welfare is our priority: Jaiswal

Since there is no registered cycle polo body in the state which is registered with charity commissioner office, some senior players have come together and formed Maha Cycle Polo Association.

Dr Jaiswal while addressing to media persons at SJAN office on Saturday said the players were deprived of several benefits including grace marks, awards and jobs as the old body All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association was not registered with charity commissioner office for last around 15 years. " Our top priority will be to give these benefits to cycle polo players. The efforts will be made to include the game in School Games Federation of India tournament and conduct the inter-district tournament soon".

Dr Jaiswal also said they have got the affiliation of Cycle Polo Federation of India. At the same time the federation has disaffiliated All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association of which Gajanan Burde was the secretary.

" At present 22 Maharashtra districts are with us and the remaining will be brought under our banner soon. We want to strengthen district teams and promote the games all over Maharashtra".

About tournaments Dr Jaiswal said Nashik will host the state tournament in the first week of December. Similarly sub-junior junior and senior women national will be held at Coimbatore at December end and the men's championship will take place at West Bengal from January. Maha Cycle Polo Association will sent the teams to these two nationals.

Secretary Sanjay Tijare, treasurer Vijay Bhandwalkar, EC members Dinesh Sarve, Chandrakant Tijare, Uttam Itankar and others were present at the press conference.