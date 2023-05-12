Dayal Academy shuttlers feted
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 09:10 PM 2023-05-12T21:10:02+5:30 2023-05-12T21:10:02+5:30
Shouray Kumar won the Under -15 boys singles and doubles title with Sparsh Kawale. Pranay Gadewar won Under -17 doubles title partnering with Ameya Naktode. Pranay Gadewar also won the Under-17 mix doubles title partnering with Nishika Gokhe . Another shuttlers Grisham Kaisalwar and Harshal Choudhary won Under-15 girls doubles title.
Grishma Kaisalwar also reached semi-finals in girls singles. Sai Jais and Shruti Jeswani emerged runner-up in Under-17 girls doubles. Arav Thakre reached semi final in under-15 boys doubles. Sai Jais and Zubain Khan entered semi final in under 17 mix doubles. All players are trained under the guidance of India junior team coach Ajay Dayal.