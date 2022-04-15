Dead body found in trunk of car bought from scrap shop

The body of a stranger was found in the trunk of a car bought from scrap shop. Naushad, a scrap dealer living within the limits of Tehsil Police Station, bought an old car eight days ago. It was lying in his warehouse area. On Friday morning, he and his staff approached to scrap the car and they would smell an odor coming out of the car. He opened the trunk of the car and found a body inside. He informed this to the tehsil police. After that, Thanedar Trupti Sonawane and her team reached the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Shivling Rajmane also reached here along with his colleagues. It is suspected that the accused killed and hid the body in the trunk of the car. The deceased has not been identified yet.