Defending champion NBYS win close encounter

Nagpur, Aug 30

Defending champion Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) boys started their campaign on winning note defeating United Basketball Association (UBA) 42-36 on the second day of District Junior Basketball Championship organised bynNagpur District Basketball Associaiton at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana courts here on Tuesday.

In close encounter, NBYS survived their opponents scare. NBYS managed to win first three quarters 4-2, 10-7, 15-10. However, their opponents bounded back in the last quarter by wining it 17-13 but that was too late. Taran Kakkad scored eight points for the winner. For UBA, Swanand made some good efforts by scoring 14 points but didn't get much support from others. In another matches, host SNG 'A; drubbed ESKM 39-12 whereas NASA recorded 50-11 win over SPARTAN.

In the girlssection, PBG outplayed DKM 'B' 30-6 SKS downed SNG 'B 41-19 while Phoenix A overcame SPARTAN 2-8.

RESULTS

BOYS: SNG-A (Chitraksh Garge 11, Yash Kshirsagar 8) bt ESKM (Nirman Ukey 8) 39-12(20-04, 08-02, 04-02, 07-04); NBYS ( Taaran Kakkad 08 ) beat UBA( Swanand 14 ) 42-36 ( 4-02,10-7,15-10,13-17 ); NASA ( Atharva 18 ) beat SPARTAN ( Shreyash 06 ) 50-11 ( 12-8,11-0,21-3,6-0 )

GIRLS: PBG ( Bhavya Chandak 06, Kanak Chaudhari 06 ) beat DKM-B ( Anandi Sonewane 12 ) 30-6 ( 0-10,0-9,4-9,2-2); SKS ( Devika Thakre 15 ) beat SNG-B ( Rishika Dhawal 08 ) 41-19 ( 7-3,12-8,7-4,15-4 ); PHOENIX-A ( Sakhi 06 ) beat SPARTAN ( Madhura 06 ) 12-8 ( 4-2,2-0,4-0,2-6 )