Delhi Public School, Taywade

Delhi Public School, Kamptee, Taywade Public School Koradi along with Aspire International School and Podar International School, Besa stormed into the semi-finals in Lokmat Campus Club and IIT Point presents Campus Club Premier League Cricket Championship for boys and girls organised in association with MKH Sancheti Public School and DY Patil Sports Academy, Nagpur on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal, Delhi Public School, Kamptee road defeated Pragatik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Koradi by eight wickets.

Batting first Pragatik were all out for 58 in 15 overs. Only Saksham Satpute (12) managed to cross the double digit. For DPS Kamptee, Manoj Raheja, Parth Ojha, Saurav Bhshnoi and Baburao Yadav claimed two wickets each.n reply, DPS achieved the target losing just two wickets. Manoj Raheja (18) and Parth Ojha (14) remained not out. Belsare was declared man of the match. Parth Ojha of DPS Kamptee road was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match, K John Public School recorded eight-wicket victory over Taywade Public School. Batting first Taywade scored 73 for eight in 15 overs. Gaurav Sonvane remained unbeaten on 28 whereas Arhan contributed 15.

For K John, Atharva Belsare, Mohit Yadav and Abhayraj Ingale were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, K John chased the target losing two wickets in 10.4 overs. Thanks to Atharva Belsare (25) and Mohit Yadav (23) who remained not out and ensured the victory. Belsare was declared man of the match.

Aspire International School entered the semis defeating Podar International School by 96 runs. Batting first Aspire piled up a huge total of 165 losing two wickets in 15 overs. Openers Gunvant Awasthi (71, 40b, 8x4, 2x6) and Shlok Lonare (77, 48b, 11x4) made match winning 151 run partnership for fist wicket.

In reply Podar International were restricted to 69 for five in 15 overs thanks to Mohammad Anas who claimed three wickets for 14 runs. For Podar, Naitik Taywade top scored with 24 runs while Tejas Lingayat scored 18. Shlok Lonare of Aspire was declared man-of-the-match.

Podar International Besa recorded seven-run victory over Rajendra High School to enter the semis. Batting first Podar International scored 82 for 7 in 15 overs. Redheya Mahadane top scored with (31, 23b, 6x4). Kanishk Jamuar (14) and Manav Dhake (13) were other scorers.

For Rajendra High School, Nirvesh Potey and Aditya Rana claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Rajendra High School were restricted to 75 for 4 in 15 overs. Randitya Singh (23 not out) tried his best but in vain. Dhairya Aya and Yash Pawar (10) were other scorers. For Podar, Radheya Mahadane captured two wickets for 15 runs. He was also declared man-of-the-match.

