Deodhagale shocks Mahajan in first round

Nagpur, July 23

Unseeded Vijay Deodhagale shocked better-rated Chandan Mahajan in the first round of the 55th Weekend Open Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) in association with Naivedhyam Group and Jai Sai Welfare Foundation.at Naivedhyam Eastoria Hall, Surya Nagar, Kalamna, Nagpur.

The tournament was inaugurated at the hands of the director of Nagpur Foundry Company Rajani Mehata. The other dignitaries present on the occasion were secretary Jai Sai Welfare Foundation Sushant Jumde, NDCA president Dilip Kamdar, vice president Shreyans Kamdar, secretary K K Barat chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane, Total 208 players are participating in the tournament. Total prize money for the tournament is Rs 21,000 for the first 15 players and mementos to age category players will be given. Total nine rounds will be played. On Sunday the fourth round will start at 9 a.m. The prize distribution function will be held at 4 p.m.

Results (round 1): Chetan Deodhagle (1) bt Dani Mohit (0), Deodhagale Arnav (0) lost to Ayush Jugele (1), Chandan Mahajan (0) lost to Deodhagale Vijay (1), Dhakate Swareet (0) lost to Patil Priyanshu (1), Divya Shelke (0.5) drew with Hariramani R N , Dumbani Mann (0)lost to Nitnawane Sachin (1), Gaikwad Parul (00 lost to Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (1)