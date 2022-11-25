Deshpande elected VCA president, Badkas secy

Justice (retd) Vinay Deshpande was unanimously elected as the president of Vidarbha Cricket Association. The term of these office bearers would be till the end of November 2024.

Sanjay Badkas and Chandrakant Manke were elected as secretary and joint secretary respectively. Unanimous elections for the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary were held. In view of the Supreme Court order dated 14.09.2022, Vidarbha Cricket Association had to conduct elections for the posts of president, secretary and joint scretary, as the three incumbents were ineligible due to restrictions on their tenures.

In a show of unanimity only three candidates filed their nominations for these posts and the election process was conducted under the supervision of former Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra. JS Saharia, Since the nominations were unanimous, no election will be held on December 4.