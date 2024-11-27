Deshpande re-elected VCA president, Badkas secy

After the process of nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal, the VCA declared the candidates unopposed. However, on December 8 there will be an election for the senior selector's post as four candidates including P. Vivek, Jayesh Dongaonkar, Sudhir Wankhede and Yogesh Ghare are in the fray for three posts. The VCA will witness an election after 2011.

VCA has retained Sanjay Badkas as secretary and Avinash Deshmukh as vice-president . Gautam Kale is the new joint secretary in place of Chandrakant Manke. CA AnupPathak has also been retained as treasurer. Alhad Gokhale replaces AnandDeshpande as executive committee member. The election process was conducted by J. S. Saharia, the appointed Election Officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra.

New executive committee

President: Justice (rtd) Vinay Deshpande , Vice-President: Dr Avinash Deshmukh, Secretary: Sanjay Badkas, joint secretary : Gautam Kale, treasurer: C. Arjun Phatak, EC member: Alhad Gokhale; Junior Selection Committee: Chandrashekhar Aatram, Mangesh Samdulkar and Mukund Pande; Women’s Selection Committee: Samiksha Shende, Priyanka Hadke and Rupali Naik