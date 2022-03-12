Despite Covid-19 curbs, NDHTA upbeat about ITF women's event

Nagpur, Jan 12

Despite all the sporting activities are being put on hold due to Covid restrictions by the state government, the Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association (NDHTA) officials have started the preparations for the ITF 25,000 US dollors Women’s Tennis Tournament to be held in the city after a gap of 20 years.

Although the state government has prohibited the local and district-level sporting activities against the backdrop of surge in Covid cases , they have allowed international events by following Covid protocol. Therefore, NDHTA officials have swung into action and start the preparation for the international event.

Talking to Lokmat Times the treasurer of NDHTA Vijay Naidu said, “ Despite the curbs, we have already started our preparation. Since this is an Internationale event, there is no hurdle in hosting it. Last week the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has also uploaded the information about the tournament on its website. Accordingly, the tournament will start on February 26 and will conclude on March 6”, he said.

About the tournament venue, Naidu said, “ The tournament will be played at MSLTA Ram Nagar Court and for that three clay courts and one practice court will be developed. We will start the rolling of court next week once the soil for it arrives”.

Naidu also said that it is a rare case that ITF event will take place on hard court. “ Majority of players have not seen clay court. Generally, the ITF event takes place on grass or synthetic court but the hard court will be something different for the players”, he said.

About the importance of the tournament, Naidu said, “ This tournament will help players from the State and India to gain valuable ITF points important for their progress on the world stage.The Qualifying draw is of 48 and Main Draw will be of 32 players.”

Meanwhile, the secretary of MSLTA Sunder Iyer has also confirmed that the Covid curbs will not hamper the preparations for the international tournament. Nagpur will host the tournament at any cost after a gap of 20 years.

Salient features

25,000 US dollars prize money

To be held in city after 20 years

To be played on three clay courts

International players to be main attraction