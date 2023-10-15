Devashree,Aanisha, Vihaan, Shrot triumph

In the Uder-12 girls final, Devashree Degvekar recorded a 6-3 victory over Maahum Talib to claim the crown. Aanisha Shori made a light work of Nivanshi Devkate 6-0 to win Under-10 title.

In the boys section, Vihaan Tawani defeated Armaan Taneja 6-1 to secure Under-10 crown. In the Under-12 final, Shrot Bajaj beat Virat Pandey 6-1 and wlaked away with title.

Joint secretary of NDHTA Vikram Naidu announced the names of the winners and vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar, gave away the prizes. Top players will get the chance to go to MSLTA for the next state-level round and get exposure at the top level. Vishal Landge and his team worked hard for the success of the tournament. \

Results

Under-12 girls semis: Maahum Talib beat Ishaanvi Bhiwapurkar 6-2, Devashree Dagwar beat Kavya Taori 6-0

Final: Devashree Dagwar beat Maahum Talib 6-3.

U-10 girls semis: Aanisha Shori beat Ahana Ughade 6-2, Nivanshi Devkate beat Manasvi Fuke 6-3

Final: Aanisha Shori beat Nivanshi Devkate 6-0

U-10 boys semis: Vihaan Tawani beat Yuvaan Raipure 6-0, Armaan Taneja beat Agastya Singhania 6-2

Final: Vihaan Tawani beat Armaan Taneja 6-1

U-12 boys semis: Shrot Bajaj beat Taksheel Jambhulkar 6-4, Virat Pandey beat Raghav Gupta 6-3

Final: Shrot Bajaj beat Virat Pandey 6-1