Dhanashri, Abbas win yoga gold

In the senior group Dhanashri Lekurwale and Abbas Dawood secured gold medals. All the selected yogis are regular members of Yamuna Keshav Multipurpose Institution Dighori and Yoga Life Centre Dev Nagar. They are trained by international yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale. Dr. Prema Lekurwale, Dr. Prajakta Ladukar, Dr. Dhananjay Welukar , Nilesh Ghavghave, Samata Vasudev, Madhavi Mardikar and all the office-bearers of the Yoga Association congratulated and wished them good luck for the next competition.

Selected yoga players

Sub Junior Group : 10 to 14 children (Artistic Pair): Vivan Pimpalkar and Prathamesh Dhopte - Third place

18 to 28 Girls (Artistic Single): Asawari Bhomle - Third Rank, 28 to 35 Girls (Traditional Yogasana): Dhanashree Lekurwale - First Rank, 45 to 55 Men (Traditional Yogasana) Abbas Dawood - First Rank