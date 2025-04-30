Dhanashri bags gold in Asian yoga meet

She represented India in the Artistic Single yoga category. Since 2013, Dhanashri has represented India in many international competitions and has won many medals for India so far. Players from 21 countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Dubai, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Nepal, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka participated in this competition. The Indian team won the most medals. Team Japan had to settle for second place and team Mongolia achieved third plac.e

Y. K. Group of Institutes, Yoga Life Center, Patanjali, Senior Citizens Association, All India Kirat-Kirad Samaj Sena Federation and other organsaations welcomed Dhanashri .

Dr. Jaideep Arya of Yogasana Bharat, Maharashtra Yogasana Sports Association, state association president Dr. Sanjay Malpani, technical director Satish Mohgaonkar, Dr. Arun Khodaskar, Dr. Prema Lekurwale, Dr. Prajakta Ladukar, Divyatai Dhurade, Asawari Bhomle, Parmeshwar Raut, Rahul Abhange and many other dignitaries congratulated her on her success in the international competition and wished her best luck for future endeavors.