Dhruvi bags three gold medals

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2022 08:45 PM2022-01-31T20:45:01+5:302022-01-31T20:45:01+5:30

Apart from Dhruvi, Rudresh Thavre (two silver, one bronze), Ritika Deshpande (two silver, one bronze), Shreyan Sayankar ( 2 ...

Dhruvi bags three gold medals | Dhruvi bags three gold medals

Dhruvi bags three gold medals

Next

Apart from Dhruvi, Rudresh Thavre (two silver, one bronze), Ritika Deshpande (two silver, one bronze), Shreyan Sayankar ( 2 bronze) also excelled in the said event. Swara Deogade and Rubal Raut also displayed outstanding performance. The skaters attribute the credit of their success to AdityaParmar, Paresh Chouhan and Piyush Shirpurkar.

Open in app
Tags :Rudresh ThavreRudresh ThavreRitika DeshpandeShreyan SayankarRubal Raut