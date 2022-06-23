'DICCI entrepreneurs should create world class products'

Nagpur, June23

Entrepreneurs from the Dalit community should create world-class products without compromising on quality and standards, said Padma Shri Ravikumar Nara who is National President of DICCI at the DICCI West India National Council meeting held here.

President of DICCI West India Avinash Jagtap, DICCI West India Vice President Gopal Wasnik, Vice President Hridesh Kirar, Chitra Ubale, President of Maharashtra Women's Wing, Vijay Somkumar, President of Vidarbha Chapter, Pramod Gharde, President of Chhattisgarh Chapter were present on this occasion.

Padmashri Narra further said that DICCI has completed 17 years and in these 17 years DICCI has implemented many new projects to help the youth of Dalit & Tribal community in business without leaving them behind.

President, DICCI West India,Avinash Jagtap gave an example of how to overcome various difficulties faced by the entrepreneurs with the example of his own business. DICCI West India Vice President Gopal Wasnik informed about the motto of organization . Chitra Ubale, President, Maharashtra Women's Wing, while giving guidance on women entrepreneurship, said that due to the efforts of DICCI, a large number of women entrepreneurs are coming into the business and the women's wing is constantly striving to overcome the difficulties faced by women Vice President, DICCI West India . Hridesh Kirar informed about the work being done by DICCI in Madhya Pradesh. Vijay Somkumar, President, DICCI Vidarbha Chapter, informed about the various programs to be implemented by the Vidarbha Chapter in future and said that efforts would be made to strengthen DICCI's organization at the district level.

On this occasion, he announced the new Executive Body of DICCI Vidarbha Chapter. Sanjay Pazhare, Virendra Gajbhiye, Rajesh Dawande, Shekhar Gotghate, Gautam Sontakke, Mangesh Dongarwar, Mala Savankar, Mallika Meshram, Chandrajyoti Chandragade, Pragya Somkuvar, Shraddhanand Ganvir, Vinod Meshram have been appointed in the new executive committee.