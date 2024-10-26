Disha shines in truncated T-20 tie

In a match reduced to six-overs-per-side, Vidarbha, put into bat scored at a brisk pace from the beginning with skipper Disha Kasat leading the way. They scored 57 losing three wickets.

Disha, who opened the batting, made a whirlwind 36 off just 20 deliveries with two sixes and four boundaries. Uttar Pradesh attacked from the start but some tight bowling by Vedanti Salodkar (2/4), Nupur Kohale 2/8) and Komal Zanzad (1/8) helped Vidarbha restrict their opponents to 51/6.

Vidarbha have 12 points from six matches, which included two washouts. They play Pondicherry in their last Group B league match on Monday.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 57/3 in 6 overs (Disha Kasat 36)

Uttar Pradesh 51/6 in 6 overs (Vedanti Salodkar 2/4, Nupur Kohale 2/8)

Result: Vidarbha won by 6 runs