Disha shines in truncated T-20 tie
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 26, 2024 06:35 PM2024-10-26T18:35:02+5:302024-10-26T18:35:02+5:30
In a match reduced to six-overs-per-side, Vidarbha, put into bat scored at a brisk pace from the beginning with skipper Disha Kasat leading the way. They scored 57 losing three wickets.
Disha, who opened the batting, made a whirlwind 36 off just 20 deliveries with two sixes and four boundaries. Uttar Pradesh attacked from the start but some tight bowling by Vedanti Salodkar (2/4), Nupur Kohale 2/8) and Komal Zanzad (1/8) helped Vidarbha restrict their opponents to 51/6.
Vidarbha have 12 points from six matches, which included two washouts. They play Pondicherry in their last Group B league match on Monday.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 57/3 in 6 overs (Disha Kasat 36)
Uttar Pradesh 51/6 in 6 overs (Vedanti Salodkar 2/4, Nupur Kohale 2/8)
Result: Vidarbha won by 6 runsOpen in app